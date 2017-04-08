Manchester City 3 Hull City 1: Away-day blues continues for fighting Tigers

HULL CITY’s miserable record on the road continued on an afternoon when the club’s saving grace was a defeat for relegation rivals Swansea City.

The Tigers were comprehensively beaten by Pep Guardiola’s man thanks to a first half own goal from Ahmed Elmohamady that was followed by strikes for Sergio Aguero and Fabian Delph.

It was Hull’s 13th defeat in their last 14 away league games but Marco Silva’s men remain outside the relegation zone thanks to West Ham beating the Swans at the London Stadium.

That and a late consolation for Andrea Ranocchia were the bright points on an afternoon when Hull’s record of never having won at either Maine Road or the Etihad continued.

After an even opening half hour, the all-important breakthrough by the hosts was wholly avoidable from a City perspective.

First, Jesus Navas was given far too much time wide on the right and then, when his cross evaded Sergio Aguero, Elmohamady stuck out a leg and the ball cannoned into the net.

Up to that point, Hull had restricted their hosts to a long range efforts and set-pieces - the best of which saw Yaya Toure bring a flying save from Eldin Jakupovic.

The Tigers had a great chance to equalise moments after the opener but Oumar Niasse made a total hash of trying to finish from five yards after Evandro had diverted a Kamil Grosicki cross into his path.

Pep Guardiola’s men doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half, as a combination of Michael dawson, Elmohamady and Jakupovic proved unable to keep out Aguero’s low shot.

Dawson then came close to netting an own goal from a Raheem Sterling cross before the Blues added a third through Fabian Delph, the former Leeds United midfielder firing in from a pass by Sterling.

Hull’s reply came six minutes from time when John Stones and Claudio Bravo were unable to keep out a tame shot from Ranocchia.