Manchester United clash could be last at Hull City for Ehab Allam

EHAB ALLAM has revealed tonight's clash with Manchester United could be the last before a takeover of Hull City is completed.

The Allams have been in negotiations with a Chinese consortium for several weeks in a deal that - providing there are no late hitches - will end the family's near six-year tenure.

Dai Yongge and Dai Xui Li, commercial property investors, are understood to have completed due diligence and the Premier League's 'fit and proper persons' process is under way.

Writing in the matchday programme, vfice chairman Ehab Allam said: "As has been highlighted in the press in the past few weeks, a takeover of the football club is at an advanced stage – a deal has been agreed and due diligence is well under way.

"We have enjoyed our time as custodians of the Tigers but we appreciate that, as with (former manager) Steve (Bruce), we have taken the club as far as we can."

"The time has come for new owners to come in and take over from us and we hope to have more information for you all on that in the near future.

"At this point, we do believe that today could be our last game as owners of this football club."