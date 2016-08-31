Manchester United U21s captain James Weir joins Hull City

HULL CITY have signed young midfielder James Weir from Manchester United for an undisclosed fee - and are now working towards securing other incoming deals before the 11pm deadline.

Weir, 21, who has progressed through the ranks at Old Trafford and captained United’s U21 side last season, has signed a three-year deal.

Initially on the books of hometown club Preston North End, Weir joined United’s Academy in 2008 and as well as impressing at youth level, the midfielder has represented England at U16, U18 and U19 level.

He made his senior United debut as a substitute in a 3-2 win against Arsenal last season and was named on the bench several times under Louis van Gaal.

Weir's move follows the earlier signings of United striker Will Keane, Cardiff goalkeeper David Marshall and Spurs midfielder Ryan Mason, with the latter arriving in a club record £13m deal