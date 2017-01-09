Manchester United v Hull City: Andrew Robertson hopes Tigers can be spurred by underdogs tag

TONIGHT will see Hull City moving into virgin territory.

A first appearance in the League Cup semi-finals is the club’s reward for three battling victories on the road and a heart-stopping penalty shoot-out triumph over Newcastle United in the last round.

Now, though, the challenge facing the Tigers has taken on a whole new dimension. Manchester United, making their 14th appearance in the last four of the competition, welcome the Yorkshire club to Old Trafford on the back of an eight-game winning run that has fuelled hopes of a title push for Jose Mourinho’s men.

The Portuguese also has the luxury of turning not only to the world’s most expensive player in Paul Pogba, but also Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ander Herrera and Antonio Valencia after making nine changes in the weekend FA Cup romp at home to Reading.

Contrast that embarrassment of riches with Hull ending their own third-round tie, against Swansea City, with a back four containing three central midfielders and the size of the task facing Marco Silva’s men is clear for all to see. Not that Andrew Robertson, the one recognised defender to finish that 2-0 win over the Swans, is fazed.

“We are underdogs so we can take confidence from that and play with no pressure,” said the 22-year-old left-back. “They might feel the pressure (due to being huge favourites) so, who knows, maybe we can cause an upset and get a positive result.”

Robertson was the exception among the Hull squad last week in that he had heard of Silva when the Portuguese was named as Mike Phelan’s successor.

Ryan Gauld, his former team-mate at Dundee United, had played for Silva at Sporting Lisbon and was very positive about the Tigers’ appointment.

Knocking Swansea out of the Cup was the perfect start to life in English football, but there can be no denying just how tough two legs against Mourinho’s Red Devils are likely to be for the 39-year-old’s side.

Still, Hull do have the experience of beating Derby County in last season’s play-off semi-finals to draw upon.

“That was my first experience of a two-legged game and it was different,” added Robertson. “We were trying to waste time after 60 minutes when we were 2-0 down at home (in the second leg, but 3-2 ahead on aggregate). That was hard to get your head around.

“Steve Bruce was brilliant then because he had experienced it so many times. He could talk us through it. We did enough to get to Wembley and we will learn from that experience.

“If we do lose one goal or two (tonight) then we have to be aware of the fact we will still have another 90 minutes at our place to try and amend that.”

For Robertson, being the only recognised defender in the back four against Swansea once Michael Dawson had been forced out of the action with a shoulder injury felt strange.

“We are strugglling a wee bit at the back,” he said. “But I thought Jake (Livermore) did brilliantly at centre-half and Tom (Huddlestone) looked at home there in those final 20 minutes.

“I also thought David Meyler did brilliantly at right-back as well. He was going forward and defending really well so, hopefully, he can keep that up.”

Among the options open to Silva tonight are switching Robertson to right-back and playing teenager Josh Tymon on the left or maybe even turning the Scot into a makeshift centre-back to bring more defensive nous to the middle.

“Maybe you have not seen my right foot?” laughed Robertson in response to the idea of switching flanks.

“It is not the best. But if it comes to it I will give it a go.

“As for centre-half, Steve Bruce did play me there once in pre-season for a second half but, other than that, I have never played there. So, I don’t think I am an option.”

Silva will be in the spotlight tonight. Up against fellow countryman Mourinho, his first visit to Old Trafford will be very different from Saturday’s bow at the KCOM when a fans’ boycott left the Stadium less than a quarter full.

As for how life has changed under the Portuguese, Robertson added: “It is different because this is the first time I have worked under a foreign manager. But his ideas are coming across well.

“I was one of the only ones (in the Hull squad) who had heard of him. Ryan Gauld had been at Sporting Lisbon under the manager. He had nothing but positive words to say and all the Lisbon players liked him. That gave us a bit of an insight and made us look forward to working with him that little bit more.

“He brings fresh ideas and, hopefully, a lift. We got a positive result on Saturday and also a clean sheet. Long may that continue.”

Last six games: Manchester United WWWWWW Hull City LLLDLW.

Referee: K Friend (Leicestershire).

Last time: Manchester United 3 Hull City 0; November 29, 2014; Premier League.