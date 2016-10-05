Michael Dawson on way back for Hull’s crucial encounters

HULL CITY captain Michael Dawson is in line for a return to action immediately after the international break, according to caretaker chief Mike Phelan.

The 32-year-old suffered a medial ligament injury during pre-season but has now returned to full training.

City head to Bournemouth on October 15 for the start of a crucial seven-game period that will see the Yorkshire club take on a host of sides sitting in the bottom half of the table.

Phelan said: “Michael is back in full training during the international break. He has been outside already on the grass doing individual work so he is building up his rehabilitation to be back in the group next week, albeit a small group with so many away on international duty.

“All being well, he will be in contention for Bournemouth. If everything goes well with his progression then he should be available. It will be very good to have him back.”

Dawson’s return will be a boost after City took just one point from their last five outings. It will also ease the injury crisis that befell Hull during pre-season, even though Alex Bruce, Allan McGregor and Moses Odubajo remain on the lengthy absentee list.

On Odubajo, Phelan added: “Moses is back outside now doing the early work that Michael Dawson was doing until recently. He’s back outside doing the individual running and he actually looks very good.

“He is positive in his own mind and he can see light at the end of the tunnel. It is all looking good. We are all speculating on where he is right now but he has gone from working indoors to now being outdoors and that is a plus.”