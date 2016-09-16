Mike Phelan offered Hull City manager role on permanent basis

MIKE PHELAN has confirmed that Hull City have offered him a contract to become the club’s permanent manager - but has stressed that he will only sign when everything is right regarding the deal.

Talks have resumed regarding the future of the 53-year-old, with discussions having stalled early last week with Phelan’s representatives revealing the two parties were “still wide apart".

More meetings are likely to take place next week with Phelan - who took temporary charge after Steve Bruce walked out on July 22 - likely to lead Hull on a caretaker basis into a ninth successive week.

Phelan, whose side welcome Arsenal this afternoon, said: “I have been made an offer, I can clarify that.

“I am just working my way through it and we will see what discussions come forward.

“We just have not come to an agreement yet. As soon as that agreement is made, then it will be done.

“It does take time. It is not a straightforward piece of paper anymore. It just used to be ‘sign here on the dotted line’ and then a few lines on what you were earning.

“Now it is a bit more detailed and I am just finding that out. We just have to be patient and wait and see.”

