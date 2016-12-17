Mike Phelan repeats calls for ruthlessness from Hull City following West Ham defeat

Mike Phelan admitted Hull should have been out of sight long before West Ham stole a 1-0 win to leave them bottom of the Premier League.

For the second time in three days Hammers skipper Mark Noble stepped up to the penalty spot to secure an unconvincing victory for the hosts.

But Hull were left wondering just how they left the London Stadium empty-handed after being denied by the woodwork three times and having an effort cleared off the line.

"That's the nature of the industry, sometimes good performances don't give you the results you want," said Tigers manager Phelan.

"I wouldn't say the penalty cost us the game as we should have been out of sight before then.

"Everything that could have happened against a football team happened to us. We probably won't see anything like that again this season.

"Performances like that should at some point merit results. But we've been in the game long enough to know that when opportunities come along like that you have to be ruthless.

"We had more than enough chances to win a few football matches."