Millwall 0 Hull City 0: Slutsky reveals his Tigers future is uncertain

Hull manager Leonid Slutsky revealed his future at the club remains uncertain after watching his team hold Millwall to a 0-0 draw at The Den.

The club’s owners, the Allam family, are on Wednesday scheduled to meet with The Hull City Supporters Trust for the first time in four years when Slutsky’s future is among the subjects expected to be discussed.

Slutsky, 46, was unaware that the Allams were present to watch his team - largely through the fine performance of goalkeeper Allan McGregor - but even if they ended a run of seven league defeats in London, they overall remain without a win in five.

“It’s difficult for me to think about long terms prospects, it’s difficult to think about the future, we are thinking about the next game only,” said the under-pressure Russian.

“I don’t know what’s happening, thinking about my future, I spoke with the owner a couple of days ago, I’ve not spoken to him today; I didn’t know he was at the match.

“I never worry about my job but I feel everybody supports me, we are building a team here, not quickly. I thought it would be easy for me at Hull but every game is tough.

“It’s difficult to understand my feelings right now, but we must think about the positives like the clean sheet and the amount of chances that we created.

“We controlled the game but it is disappointing not to get the win.”

His Millwall counterpart Neil Harris similarly felt his side deserved victory - McGregor repeatedly denied them - but praised the performance of his own goalkeeper Jordan Archer.

Two errors from the 24-year-old led to goals for Sunderland in Millwall’s 2-2 draw at the Stadium of Light at the weekend, but he recovered to produce a composed performance.

“He was outstanding with his strength of character,” said Harris, 40. “He is still a young keeper and let’s be honest he had a couple of howlers at the weekend but he came in on Monday all bubbly.

“He didn’t have a lot to do tonight but he was a presence in goal.

“Let’s not forget they brought £33m worth of talent with them tonight so the clean sheet is good for us.

“I’m disappointed with the result: we controlled the game for 15 minutes and looked threatening. They had chances to score but we defended our box very well.

“Hull have been conceding a lot of late goals but not tonight.

“It was another game where we have created a host of chances but couldn’t supply the final touch.”