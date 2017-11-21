Millwall 0 Hull City 0: Tigers in stalemate

Hull ended their losing run in the capital by holding Millwall to a 0-0 Sky Bet Championship draw at The Den.

In the same week the club’s owners, the Allam family, are scheduled to have their first meeting in four years with The Hull City Suporters Trust, Leonid Slutsky’s team ended a run of seven league defeats in London.

They last avoided doing so at Fulham with a 1-0 victory in January 2016, but this time resisted Millwall following a fine performance from goalkeeper Allan McGregor.

The hosts first truly threatened in the 38th minute when, after James Meredith’s 20-yard run from the left wing to the edge of the area, he found Lee Gregory, and the forward then forced McGregor into a reaction save.

Hull’s Markus Henriksen similarly tested Jordan Archer on the stroke of half-time, but thereafter only Millwall came close to scoring.

Their captain Shaun Hutchinson saw McGregor tip his header over after a corner early in the second half, and then substitute Fred Onyedinma powerfully struck over the crossbar.

McGregor also saved in quick succession from a close-range shot from Shane Ferguson and a header from Gregory, with the hosts looking increasingly the more likely goalscorers.

In stoppage time with what looked their final chance, Gregory - gifted both time and space from directly in front of goal - wastefully struck over the crossbar, ensuring Millwall felt like they had dropped two points.