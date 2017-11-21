Millwall v Hull City: Slutsky has big calls to make over Tigers’ line-up

HAVING publicly questioned Hull City’s mettle in the wake of their last outing on the road, manager Leonid Slutsky has warned his side tonight will bring a “serious” test of character.

The Tigers, fresh from ending a damaging three-game losing run that had prompted captain Michael Dawson to suggest the club are embroiled in a relegation scrap for the second year running, head to Millwall.

Slutsky may be relatively new to English football, but he is well aware of the hostile reception that is likely to await his players in South London.

It means there can be no repeat of the collapse from 17 days ago at Sheffield United, when Hull saw a half-time lead turn into a 4-1 hammering come the final whistle.

“In this situation for us this will be the best test,” said Slutsky. “This is more a test of our character than our quality. Everybody knows how difficult it is to play at Millwall in an away match, but we are ready. It will be very tough, very difficult. It’s a serious test for us and for our character.”

Slutsky has a couple of big decisions to make when naming his line-up.

Fraizer Campbell returns to the squad after suspension to challenge Nouha Dicko, who scored in Saturday’s draw with Ipswich Town, for a starting role-up front, while Seb Larsson serves a one-game ban after collecting a fifth yellow card of the season. David Meyler may return in place of the Swede.

Last six games: Millwall LWDLLD Hull City WDWLLLD.

Referee: J Simpson (Lancashire).

Last time: Millwall 0 Hull City 1; February 2, 2013; Championship.