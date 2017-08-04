No more new faces expected at Hull City ahead of opener

LEONID SLUTSKY has already settled on his first Hull City starting line-up after admitting there will be no new signings before the season’s opener against Steve Bruce’s Aston Villa.

The Russian is eagerly looking forward to his bow in English football, having taken charge at the KCOM Stadium in June.

A tough baptism awaits against Championship favourites Aston Villa but Slutsky, Russia’s national team manager in Euro 2016, is ready to go head-to-head with the most successful manager in Hull’s history.

“I have made a decision about my starting XI,” he said this morning. “And after the training session we will speak about opponents teams, about principles and about tactics. I don’t really (want to) speak about it but in my head I know my starting XI.”

City have lost several key players during the summer with the likes of Tom Huddlestone, Harry Maguire, Andy Robertson and Eldin Jakupovic having moved elsewhere following relegation.

Finding replacements has not been easy and Slutsky still wants four or five new faces before the transfer window slams shut.

Asked if there would be any fresh blood before tomorrow’s tea-time trip to Villa Park, Slutsky replied: “I think no, last time there is a big focus on the new players and I think it is a little bit unfair situation for players who stay here.

“I like our players, I like the team and I am very happy working with the players we have.

“Really we have a good squad, a good starting XI, a lot of leaders and now for me better speaking about players who will play tomorrow.”