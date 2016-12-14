Not taking chances cost us dearly - laments Hull City boss Mike Phelan

Christian Eriksen laid on an attacking masterclass by scoring twice and setting up another as Tottenham cruised to a 3-0 victory over struggling Hull.

Eriksen was deployed in a deeper central midfield role at White Hart Lane and he could have completed his hat-trick in the second half had Hull goalkeeper David Marshall not pushed his bending free-kick onto the post.

Victor Wanyama, however, was on hand to slam home the rebound as Spurs secured their fourth win in 14 matches.

While Mauricio Pochettino’s men stay fifth in the table, Hull sit 19th and have now equalled the club’s top-flight record of six consecutive away defeats.

Hull came close to an equaliser on the hour mark when former Spurs midfielder Jake Livermore was denied by the outstretched leg of Hugo Lloris following a swift counter-attack and boss Mike Phelan believes the difference in quality between the two sides made the difference.

“It’s hard for me to explain a result like that,” Phelan said.

“When you feel your team has come to Tottenham and created opportunities to score goals, not taking them and the difference is we lose the game 3-0 because of that extra bit of quality that Tottenham have at the right time.

“It is harsh but I’m staying positive and making sure the players stay as positive as they possibly can.”