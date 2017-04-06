Past lessons heeded as Michael Dawson and Hull City set about maintaining momentum in survival fight

MICHAEL DAWSON insists Hull City will not get carried away by escaping the relegation zone for the first time in more than five months.

The Tigers have given their Premier League survival hopes a major lift this week with back-to-back wins over West Ham United and Middlesbrough.

Hull City's Harry Maguire celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Middlesbrough, his first for the club in the Premier League. (Picture: PA).

With Swansea City taking just one point from their own double-header on home soil, Hull have leapfrogged their Welsh rivals in the table.

“It has been a long time since we have been out of the bottom three so it is nice,” said Dawson, who returned after a two-month injury absence in the 4-2 victory over Boro.

“But it is about being out of the bottom three at the end of May. We won’t get carried away.”

Dawson’s caution is wise. The Premier League is littered with teams who prematurely thought the job was done via a couple of late season wins only for relegation to follow anyway.

Harry has been colossal. I am sure it was an honour for him to take the captain’s armband but he deserves it. To be captain and score his first Premier League goal, I am sure he will remember it for a long time. Michael Dawson

Hull two years ago fell into this category, Steve Bruce’s side having claimed back-to-back victories over Crystal Palace and Liverpool in late April to move up to 15th with just four games remaining.

Three straight defeats followed, however, and that meant a final-day goalless draw at home to Manchester United was not enough to save the Tigers from the drop.

Dawson was captain of that side and even scored the winner against Liverpool that had fired those hopes of survival.

He knows, therefore, that there can be no resting on laurels, especially as Hull’s next two outings are away from the fortress that the KCOM has become under head coach Marco Silva.

The Tigers have claimed just a point from their last 13 games on the road. Ahead of facing Manchester City tomorrow, Dawson added: “We need to pick up some points away from home.

“We came really close against Manchester City the last time we were in the Premier League, it was a late goal (a 90th-minute James Milner penalty) that denied us a big victory. We will go there trying to win the game.”

Silva’s side will be heartened ahead of the trip to the Etihad by the manner of this week’s two victories.

Hull showed character in abundance to, first, overturn a half-time deficit and beat West Ham before then coping with Boro’s second goal clearly being offside to go on and collect another precious three points.

Typifying that never-say-die attitude was Harry Maguire, who marked his bow as captain against Boro with his first Premier League goal.

The former Sheffield United defender was eventually forced out of the action by a knee injury that makes him a major doubt for the trip to the Etihad.

“Harry has been colossal,” said Dawson, who stands by to replace his team-mate in the back four if Maguire fails to recover. “I am sure it was an honour for him to take the captain’s armband, but he deserves it.

“To be captain and score his first Premier League goal, I am sure he will remember it for a long time.

“We signed (in 2014) within a couple of weeks of each other. He has been very patient and now has his opportunity. He is cementing that place and making it his own. He is a modern day centre-half and the fans love it, he is a big star.”