Philosophical Mike Phelan gets ready to make mark at Hull City on permanent basis

MIKE PHELAN is confident that he can make his managerial mark at Hull City in the long haul – after revealing he is close to finally agreeing a deal to become permanent boss.

The future of Phelan, who was installed as interim manager following Steve Bruce’s departure on July 22, is likely to be finalised shortly – possibly early this week – with the 53-year-old likely to speak with Tigers vice-chairman Ehab Allam today after receiving a contract offer late last week.

Phelan, who has hinted that he has received some key assurances regarding his future, without specifically going into detail, said: “I know where I want to go and what I want to do. It is a case of speaking to the people who can make that happen.

“I would be silly to say there is not a financial thing, but it is also the opportunity to do the job you want to do in the Premier League. It is a case of just reflecting and speaking to the powers that be and let us get it going.

“I am sure I am all the news because this is the only club in Premier League without a permanent manager. It will get done sooner rather than later.

“The important thing is that it is a plan now. If you get the opportunity, you want to put your mark into the football club. I have that and want to do that and the players also have that desire to be better.

“It (full-time management) is something I have always wanted to have a go at. I think this club has given managers a chance to manage and that is an important part of my decision.

“You want to be in charge, making the decision, so players know who is the leader. They have made it clear they are happy with me and I am happy with them.”

Despite witnessing his side go down to their heaviest defeat of the season in a 4-1 home loss to Arsenal on Saturday, Phelan adopted a philosophical tone after the game, stressing that the Tigers’ fates will not revolve around games against the likes of Arsenal.

After facing the Gunners and Manchester United in their last two home games, Hull’s tough top-flight baptism continues in their next two games which see them visit Liverpool before welcoming Chelsea.

But Phelan is confident about the future and the ability of his squad to evolve and grow further into the season – with his positivity fortified by some key additions ahead of the closure of the transfer window.

Phelan, whose side head to Stoke City for an EFL Cup fourth-round tie on Wednesday before going to Anfield on Saturday, added: “We can improve.

“We have a huge determination and a great group of players.

“The new players have settled in quickly. They are surprised with how quickly.

“We need to use the squad now. Now we have some massive games coming up so we need to use the squad.

“I don’t think there’s any real disgrace in losing to (Manchester) United and Arsenal. I think most managers would say same thing.

“Our battles are against other teams at our level. We will get better.”