PHOTOS: Hull City supporters stage 1904 protest against owners

Fans held aloft face masks of Ehab Allam
A section of Hull City’s supporters staged a protest against the club’s owners, the Allam family, during Saturday tea-time’s televised Championship encounter with Nottingham Forest.

A number of fans held a protest march outside the KCOM Stadium prior to kick-off in opposition at the running of the club.

And then during the game, as the clock reached 19 minutes and 04 seconds - in representation of the club’s formation in 1904 - fans in the North Stand threw yellow squeezy balls onto the pitch, forcing play to be stopped for a couple of minutes.

The protest bore resemblance to when City fans hurled hundreds of tennis balls onto the pitch during a League Cup game away to Bolton Wanderers in 1998, to send a message out to then owner David Lloyd.

The protest had been planned to coincide with the televised coverage on Sky.

Supporters also chanted ‘We want Allams out’ and ‘City til I die’.

Jordan Smith amongst the sea of yellow balls during the fans 19th minute protest.

As has been the case since the end of the 2014-15 season, neither Assem or Ehab Allam were in attendance at the game.

Stewards and players clear the pitch of the yellow balls thrown during the fans 19th minute protest.

