Ranocchia ices Hull City talks in favour of enjoying his football

HULL CITY loan defender Andrea Ranocchia is putting all thoughts of his long-term future on the back burner to concentrate on the Tigers’ Premier League survival fight.

The Inter Milan stopper is out of favour at the San Siro, with it appearing unlikely that the 29-year-old will be afforded a renaissance back at the club.

The former Italy international has been linked with several clubs, while a full-time move to East Yorkshire is likely to be an option, should the Tigers remain in the top flight, with Ranocchia admitting that he is enjoying his time at the club.

He said: “I am immersed in this new experience and I am glad I took this decision.

“I knew an hour beforehand that I was coming to Hull City and I decided in five minutes. I have a two-year contract with Inter and the time will come to talk to the club. I am not thinking about it at all and I just want to give my best for Hull City.

“Now, I am focused on Hull and the experience is doing me good. I do not miss the Italian whirlpool.”