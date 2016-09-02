Return date set for Michael Dawson as Hull City players continue rehabilitation

MICHAEL DAWSON could return to action by the end of this month, according to Hull City’s medical department.

The Tigers captain suffered a medial ligament injury during pre-season that ruled him out of the club’s return to the Premier League.

Dawson’s injury was one of several sustained by City players ahead of the new campaign but he returned to training earlier this week.

Joining the former England international on the sidelines in recent weeks have been Allan McGregor, Moses Odubajo and Alex Bruce. All three are progressing well, though their own returns will be later in the season.

On McGregor, head of medical services, Rob Price, said: “Allan is now six-and-a-half weeks on from the surgery he had on his back injury. He was in London on Tuesday this week to see the consultant and he is pleased with the progress Allan is making.

“At the moment, it is a matter of increasing his load slowly because we expect this to be a four- or five-month rehabilitation in total. We still have a long way to go with Allan, but he is improving daily and he is where we would want him to be at the moment.

“The next step is some extra gym work, focussing especially on his lumbar sacral control.”

Odubajo is another not expected to be available again until the New Year after the full back sustained a serious knee injury during the pre-season meeting with Grimsby Town.

He has, until recently, been in a brace and the next month or so will be spent building up his strength ahead of a potential return to training in December.

Bruce, meanwhile, ruptured his Achilles tendon but the rehab has gone well, according to Price, and the dedender has been pencilled in for a possible return to action in late November/early December.

Dawson’s return will be a welcome one, not least because City have had either 11 or 12 senior fit outfield players for the first three games of the Premier League season. City did make six signings in the 36 hours before the window closed but the squad remains comfortably the smallest in the top flight.