Scotland midfielder Robert Snodgrass likely to be fit for England encounter, reveals Hull City boss Phelan

MIKE PHELAN believes Robert Snodgrass will be fit for next week’s titanic clash between England and Scotland at Wembley despite the wideman still being a big doubt for Hull City this weekend.

The former Leeds United playmaker was expected to be out for a month after suffering an ankle injury in the 2-0 home defeat to Stoke City on October 22.

Hull City's Robert Snodgrass has been sidelined with an ankle injury. (Pic: PA)

That would have ruled Snodgrass out of at least three City games plus Scotland’s key clash with the Auld Enemy.

However, he has today returned to training with the Tigers and has an outside chance of being involved against Southampton on Sunday.

“I haven’t had a conversation with Gordon (Strachan),” said Phelan today at the club’s training ground.

“He has been called into the squad, as have numerous injured players. We have Robert training today. He’s done his rehab with the physios and shown signs of getting back into the group.

“Whether that’s too late or whether he can do enough to put himself in the picture for Sunday, depends on how it goes today and tomorrow.”

Asked if being unavailable to face Southampton would automatically rule Snodgrass out of the England game, Phelan replied: “Right now, it’s a case of him being ready for Hull, first and foremost.

“After that, I don’t think there’ll be any real issues in a week’s time. For Scotland, I’m sure he’ll be fit and ready for that.

“If he is, then I’ve no problem with him playing in that game.”

Dieumerci Mbokani has also returned to training after injury and is in contention for the Southampton clash.

