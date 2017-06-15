Slutsky targets swift return to Premier League with Hull

new Hull City head coach Leonid Slutsky has stressed that he is targeting promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Slutsky became the first Russian manager in the Football League last week when he replaced Marco Silva, who left to become Watford boss.

In order to achieve his aim, the ex-CSKA Moscow and Russia manager, 46, is likely to have to rebuild the Hull squad, with several leading players set to leave.

Most prominent among that number is defender Harry Maguire, reportedly the subject of a £16.5m bid from Leicester City.

A move to the East Midlands would also hand a seven-figure windfall to Maguire’s former club Sheffield United, who are understood to have a 10 per cent sell-on clause inserted in any sale.

On his aim of sealing promotion at the first time of asking, Slutsky, who has spoken to Chelsea owner and good friend Roman Adramovich about potentially bringing in some players on loan, said: “Yes of course it is our first target to come back to the Premier League and get promoted next season.

“I understand it is a very difficult target, but I am sure it is possible.

“Hull had two seasons in the Championship in the last five years and always (got) promoted and I think it will be the same situation.

“Of course now there are a lot of questions about the squad, but it is a normal situation about a team who is relegated.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Ryan Mason is back in training as he works towards regaining full fitness after fracturing his skull.

The 26-year-old had 14 plates inserted into his skull and spent eight days in a London hospital following a sickening clash of heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill at Stamford Bridge on January 22.