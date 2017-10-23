Tigers find a cure for travel-sickness at Oakwell

HULL CITY manager Leonid Slutsky has hailed his side’s historic away-day triumph at Yorkshire rivals Barnsley as the Tigers’ most important result of the season.

The Russian’s first experience of a White Rose derby proved a successful one as Hull ended their wretched travel-sickness with their first win in 25 league matches on the road, thanks to substitute Fraizer Campbell’s 78th-minute strike in a 1-0 success at Oakwell.

Hull City manager Leonid Slutsky: Away win at last.

In the process, the victory – Hull’s first on their travels since August 20, 2016 – helped ease the pain after City were denied at the death by late equalisers in their previous two away matches at Norwich City and Reading.

On whether the win was the most important of the campaign, Slutsky, whose side are five points adrift of sixth-placed Bristol City, said: “I think so, yes. Because it was unlocking a door.

“Always before, we tried and changed a lot of keys and then, nothing.

“I hope we have opened a door and will play more solid and confident away matches. It will give us confidence.

“To be honest, we did not play our best match. But for us, it was very important to win because of our demons.

Reds head coach Paul Heckingbottom added: “Even in the first half when we were thoroughly on top, we didn’t work (Allan) McGregor enough and most shots were from distance and did not hit the target.

“That is me being critical. I was happy with our play, just not the end product. It was a similar story in the second half.”