Transfer latest: £13m Ryan Mason becomes part of Hull’s building project

THE OLD adage about London buses does not apply exactly to Hull City signings.

Let us face it, not even in the most traffic-choked corner of the capital does any commuter have to wait 212 days for a bus home only then to spot another couple directly behind.

But the relief among Tigers supporters on Tuesday night that their own interminable delay had finally come to an end was palpable.

David Marshall arrived for £3.5m from Cardiff City midway through the afternoon, followed a couple of hours later by Hull shattering the club‘s record transfer fee with the £13m capture of Ryan Mason from Tottenham Hotspur.

Will Keane then agreed his own £1m switch from Manchester United to seal a record-breaking day of transfer spending at the KCOM Stadium and, suddenly, the world looked a happier place for Hull supporters.

This is not to say there can be any let-up on Wednesday during the final few hours of the transfer window. Hull, even allowing for the three new faces, still do not have anywhere near enough fit senior players to fill the bench.

Even next month’s return of Michael Dawson, back in action on Tuesday at the club’s University of Hull training ground for the first time since suffering a knee injury in pre-season, will not alter that fact.

But, at least, there is now a semblance of a base to work from going into the final day of a window in which, for the second summer running, Hull have been the last of all 91 clubs in the top four divisions to make a signing.

Clubs sources have told The Yorkshire Post that two further deals are at an advanced stage with talks on-going with another couple of targets.

AZ Alkmaar forward Markus Henrikson, however, is understood to no longer be a priority due to Abel Hernandez being set to stay at the KCOM Stadium despite Aston Villa’s very public courting of the Uruguay international in recent weeks.

The Norwegian international was seen as a back-up option in case Hernandez left but Villa, after being rebuffed in their attempts to lure away Hull’s one-time club record £10m signing, have turned to Bristol City’s Jonathan Kodjia in a deal that will see Roberto Martinez’s men pay an initial £11m for the striker.

As for Tuesday’s business by Hull, Mason stands out as a real coup. It is less than 18 months since the Spurs midfielder played for England and the Tigers had to fight off a late bid from Sunderland to land Mason.

“It felt right to leave Tottenham,” said the 25-year-old, who like Keane and Marshall has signed a three-year deal. “I had to go with my gut and, as soon as I heard this club was interested, Hull City was the one for me.

“There were a few clubs interested, but, hopefully, I can justify the faith that Hull have put in me.”

Mike Phelan suggested after Hull’s 2-0 win at Swansea City that prospective signings would have been impressed by how his threadbare squad had overcome adversity to start the season so well.

Mason, on the club’s radar when Steve Bruce was still manager, added: “They have had 12 or 13 fit players and have two wins, and I am sure when players come back from injury and maybe with a few more signings, we will have a good season.”

Marshall, Hull’s first signing since the arrival of Nick Powell and Desan Kuciak on February 1, has also been impressed by the camaraderie of his new team-mates amid difficult circumstances.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them,” said the 31-year-old. “I obviously played against them last season in the Championship.

“With all the injuries they have had in pre-season, it would have been easy for the lads to have a bad start to the season, but they have been exceptional.

“They have won their first two games and were just a couple of minutes away from getting a draw against Manchester United. That should give everyone confidence. There’s exciting times ahead.”

Elsewhere in the Premier League, Middlesbrough continue to edge closer to capturing Callum Chambers on a season-long loan deal after the Arsenal defender travelled to Teesside for a medical.

Wednesday’s 11pm deadline has also been focusing minds in the Football League thanks to FIFA’s insistence that the emergency loan window be scrapped.

Barnsley moved quickly to replace Alfie Mawson, who on Tuesday sealed his switch to Swansea City, by bringing in Middlesbrough defender Adam Jackson on a three-year deal. Adam Armstrong also joined on loan from Newcastle United until January.

Rotherham United, beaten 4-0 at Oakwell by Paul Heckingbottom’s Reds, are also frantically trying to bring in at least two new faces, while Leeds United’s Charlie Taylor continues to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs.

In League One, Sheffield United striker Marc McNulty was on the verge of sealing a switch to Bradford City on Tuesday night.

The Blades, meanwhile, completed a deal to sign Sheffield Wednesday’s Caolan Lavery.