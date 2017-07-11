Transfer Round-up: Samuel Saiz deal agreed by Leeds | Aina set to join Hull | Rotherham bring in Moore

LEEDS UNITED have agreed a deal to sign Samuel Saiz after beating off serious interest from within La Liga for the former Atletico Madrid playmaker.

The 26-year-old flew into West Yorkshire yesterday and will undergo a medical today.

Personal terms have already been finalised over a transfer from second tier Huesca that is expected to cost United around £3m.

La Liga trio Real Betis, Eibar and Alaves had been keen on Saiz following the Spaniard’s starring role in helping Huesca to the second tier play-offs.

Elsewhere in the Championship, Hull City were last night closing in on their first signing of the summer after agreement was reached over a loan move for Chelsea full-back Ola Aina.

The 20-year-old is expected to join the rest of the Tigers’ squad today on the flight to Portugal for the club’s first pre-season training camp under new manager Leonid Slutsky, who prioritised a new right-back after Moses Odubajo suffered a setback in his rehabilitation. Ahmed Elmohamady is wanted by Steve Bruce at Aston Villa.

Rotherham United have signed Kieffer Moore on loan for the season and the Ipswich Town striker could feature today against Floridsdorfer as part of the club’s warm-up programme in Austria.

The 24-year-old moved to Portman Road from Forest Green Rovers last January following a two-year spell at Yeovil Town.

“He has got some amazing attributes,” said Millers’ manager Paul Warne. “He is really keen and ready to learn. He is very athletic and very strong and it is another striker to add to our attacking force.”