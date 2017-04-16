Two-horse race to beat the drop

Head Coach Marco Silva insists Hull City’s sole focus must be on their own fortunes and not Swansea City’s.

The Tigers and Swans are locked in what appears now to be a two-way scrap to avoid finishing third-bottom and joining seemingly doomed duo Middlesbrough and Sunderland in next season’s Championship.

As Hull slipped to a 14th defeat in their last 15 away outings, Paul Clement’s Welsh side were losing 1-0 at Watford to ensure the gap between the two clubs remains at two points.

“Swansea did not win their game as well so it is a big fight,” said the Portuguese. “But we need to do our own work. I like to focus on our games and only after that we will look at other teams.”

Middlesbrough host Arsenal tonight so have a chance to reel in both Hull and Swansea, but with just four wins all season the chances of a Teesside revival seem slim.

Asked about the relegation scrap that sees Hull on 30 points, five behind Bournemouth and Crystal Palace, Silva added: “There are 15 points left (to play for). We just need to do our work. If it’s Swansea or Middlesbrough, we have to do our work.”

Hull’s loss at Stoke, whom they beat at the Bet365 Stadium in the League Cup earlier this season, means they have won just one league game on the road all season.

Silva added: “We prepare the games in the same way, whether we play at home or away. We did everything the same. For me, it is a big challenge to change this situation. We have changed things at home, but until now we have not achieved this away.”