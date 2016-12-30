‘Up for it’ - Mike Phelan backs Hull City to scrap for their Premier League lives

Hull boss Mike Phelan believes his players are up for the battle after Friday’s 2-2 draw with Everton saw them move off the foot of the Premier League table.

The hosts broke the deadlock in the sixth minute through Michael Dawson but were pegged back on the brink of half-time by a David Marshall own goal.

Robert Snodgrass put Hull back in front with a sensational free-kick in the 65th minute before Ross Barkley levelled things up six minutes before the end.

Phelan said: “It was a battling performance. I’m pleased with the players, they’ve come through another tough, difficult game and they’ve shown terrific spirit.

“Credit to all the players at this football club - they’re all putting a real shift in. They’re training hard, they’re listening and they’re learning.

“They’ve got everything to look forward to, which is to progress up this league, and we’ve got a real battle on our hands in the second half of the season, but I think we’re up for it.”

Everton defender Phil Jagielka was disappointed to see his side fall behind to Dawson’s early effort but was pleased with their response.

He said: “It was the worst possible start for us.

“You want to come to a tough place like this and keep them quiet. We conceded so early but we showed some decent resilience in the first half, created a couple of half chances and obviously were very fortunate to get the goal just before half-time.

“We started the second half really well but obviously in Snodgrass they’ve got a player with some ability - especially on free-kicks.

“But fair play to the lads. It was going to be hard to break Hull down again but it was a fantastic cross from Bainesy (Leighton Baines).”