Verdict: Late show leaves Hull City boss feeling ‘terrible’

Despondent Hull City boss Leonid Slutksy admitted to feeling ‘terrible’ after another late goal cost the Tigers.

This time it came in the sixth minute of time added on as Norwich snatched a point.

For the fifth time we have conceded a late goal which has cost us points – and this was the latest of them all Leonid Slutsky

Visitors Hull, who were reduced to 10 men early in the second half when David Meyler was shown a second yellow card, looked on course for their first away win in over a year after going into injury time leading through Nouha Dicko’s goal.

But from what turned out to be the final play of the game, a long throw was nodded on by Cameron Jerome and substitute Nelson Oliveira instinctly flicked home to make it 1-1.

“At the moment I am feeling really terrible inside,” said Slutsky.

“For the fifth time we have conceded a late goal which has cost us points – and this was the latest of them all, in the sixth minute of five minutes of injury time. We defended really well for over 35 minutes with 10 men but when you play for that long like that it is always possible to lose concentration for a few seconds.

“I feel very sorry for the players because it was a good performance considering seven of the side had just come back from international duty – they gave their all but we couldn’t quite hold out.”

Stutsky refused to take issue with the referee for sending off Meyler – or extending the game beyond the 95th minute. “I think David is more disappointed with the decision he made rather than the sending-off – when you have one yellow card you have to be very careful,” he said.

Norwich City: Gunn, Pinto, Zimmermann, Klose, Husband (Stiepermann 74), Reed (Hoolahan 67), Trybull (Oliveira 74), Vrancic, Maddison, Wildschut, Jerome. Unused substitutes: Franke, Hanley, McGovern, Cantwell.

Hull City: McGregor, Aina, Dawson, Hector, Clark, Meyler, Larsson (Tomori 85), Bowen, Henriksen, Grosicki (Diomande 72), Dicko (Stewart 62). Unused substitutes: Mazuch, Toral, Marshall, Weir.

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).