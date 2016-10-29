Watford 1 Hull City 0: Latest from Tigers

WATFORD twice hit the woodwork in the first half but Hull City went in level at the break.

The Tigers had to endure a torrid opening to the game and were fortunate when the hosts were denied by the crossbar and post in a matter of seconds.

Watford's Younes Kaboul (left) battles for the ball with Hull City's Abel Hernandez (centre) during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. (Photo: PA)

First, Younes Kaboul thundered a header against the crossbar after being picked out by Nordin Amrabat’s corner.

Then, after the ball had pinged around the City penalty box, Roberto Pereyra curled a shot against the outside of David Marshall’s post.

Marshall also had to get down smartly to keep out a low drive from Valon Behrami before Hull began to regain a foothold in proceedings.

Ryan Mason brought a save from Heurelho Gomes before Will Keane’s 30-yard shot flew over the crossbar.

Kaboul then had to react quickly to cut out an Ahmed Elmohamady cross as Abel Hernandez waited to pounce.

Just before the break, City had another let-off when Troy Deeney fired wide from two yards out after meeting a cross from Amrabat.

The Tigers fell behind on 83 minutes.

