Watford v Hull City: Latest from Tigers

Hull City travel to Watford this afternoon in the Premier League.
Follow the Yorkshire Post’s Around the Grounds live blog
Get the latest in-play: Watford v Hull City LIVE
Team news: Robert Snodgrass is out for up to four weeks with an ankle injury, joining Andrew Robertson, Moses Odubajo, Allan McGregor and Alex Bruce on the sidelines. Eldin Jakupovic impressed in the midweek League Cup win but David Marshall looks set to return in goal. Adama Diomande starts a three-game ban after accepting FA charge of violent conduct.
Last six games: Watford WWLDWD, Hull City WLLLLW.
Referee: J Moss (West Yorkshire).
