West Brom v Hull City - Robert Snodgrass seeking more security

ROBERT SNODGRASS last night revealed his reasons behind rejecting Hull City’s contract offer, writes Richard Sutcliffe.

The Scottish international underlined his value to the Tigers with his eighth goal of the season in Friday’s 2-2 draw at home to Everton.

Hull wanted to tie Snodgrass down to a new deal but he turned down the offer last month. Since then, Hull have activated a clause in his existing deal that means the winger is contracted to the club until June, 2018.

“I am under contract,” Snodgrass told The Yorkshire Post. “But I rejected the offer they put to me (in December) because it wasn’t long enough or enough security for me and my family. I had to assess it, I will be open and honest about that.”

Middlesbrough head a long list of clubs set to test Hull’s resolve to keep hold of their top scorer in January.

By extending his current deal, however, the Tigers hope to keep hold of Snodgrass amid all this interest from potential suitors.

Asked about the extension, Snodgrass added: “I will have to ask the owner about what went on there. What has probably happened is he has activated everyone’s year they had when first signed.

“There have been no new proper negotiations. It has not been the best for myself.

“What he has probably done is want to get everyone tied down for 18 months. I don’t know enough about it, he has just activated that from the last contract I signed.”

Hull head to West Brom today hoping to end a seven-game losing run on the road.

It will be the last appearance by Ahmed Elmohamady and Dieumerci Mbokani before the duo fly out to the Africa Cup of Nations, something that adds urgency to Hull’s need to bring in fresh faces.

“January is a big month,” added Snodgrass. “We need fresh faces to create that competition and that buzz. Sometimes, those players can make the difference.”

Two points from five games is a return that does not reflect the Tigers’ improved displays.

Snodgrass insists this has to give Hull hope.

“Everton was one of those nights,” he added. “We put in a good level of performance, but a lapse in concentration cost us. The performances (over the last five games) are night and day with the Middlesbrough game. That was a low point for everyone, including the manager.”