‘I needed a new challenge’ - Curtis Davies on why he swapped Hull City for Derby County

HULL CITY defender Curtis Davies has become the first significant player departure from the Tigers this summer - after linking up with Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-back has signed a two-year contract, with the option of a third.

Davies still had a year left on his Hull deal, but the Rams have reportedly met a £500,000 get-out-clause in his contract.

The 32-year-old had been a consistent figure in the heart of the Tigers defence until the arrival of Marco Silva in January, with his starting appearances curtailed in the final three months of the campaign.

The Londoner is Gary Rowett’s first signing since his appointment as manager in March.

On his decision to join Derby, Davies said: “I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself.

I spent four years with Hull; four years that I really enjoyed through the highs and the lows. I felt, though, that it was time for a new challenge for myself. Curtis Davies

“It was all very quick but, the opportunity to play for this manager in a team which is very strong, I believe it’s a good opportunity for us as a team to get back into the Premier League.

“We’ve seen what Derby can do and I believe, under this manager for a full season, the squad that we’ve got is more than capable of promotion or at least the play-offs.

believe that, at my age, people start thinking that you want to wind down and look for a bit of security but that is not the case with me; if I’d have wanted that, I would have stayed at Hull.

“I wanted to come here to try and win and achieve things because ultimately, every single one of us want to play in the Premier League.

The Tigers are likely to face a fight to keep hold of the likes of Andrew Robertson and Harry Maguire, while veteran goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic has been linked with the Premier League quartet of Swansea, Watford, Crystal Palace and Leicester.