Important play-off dates confirmed for Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City fans

The Football League has confirmed the dates and times of the end of season play-offs which could involve up to four Yorkshire clubs.

Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday are vying for promotion in the Championship while Bradford City are closing in on a top six finish in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday moved into the Championship play-off places after beating Fulham on Saturday (Photo: PA)

The Sky Bet Championship play-offs will take place over the weekend of May 13 and 14 with the return legs the following Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first semi-final will be played at 5.30pm on Saturday, May 13 with the second kicking off at noon the following day.

Both return legs will kick-off at 7.45pm on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

The Championship play-off final at Wembley will kick-off at 3pm on Monday, May 29.

Leeds United sit in fifth place, two points behind third placed Huddersfield Town and three above sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Both League One play-off first legs will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 7.45 with the return fixtures on Sunday, May 7 at 6.30pm.

Should Bradford reach the play-off final, fans will flock to Wembley on Saturday, May 20 for a 3pm kick-off.

The League Two play-off matches will take place on Sunday, May 14 (6.30pm) and Thursday, May 18 (7.45pm) with the final set for Sunday, May 28.

Full dates

Sky Bet Championship



Sat 13 May: Championship Semi-Final A first leg (5:30pm)

Sun 14 May: Championship Semi-Final B first leg (12:00pm)



Tues 16 May: Championship Semi-Final A second leg (7:45pm)

Wed 17 May: Championship Semi-Final B second leg (7:45pm)



Mon 29th May: Championship Play-Off Final (3:00pm)



Sky Bet League One



Thur 4 May: League One Semi-Finals A & B first legs (7:45pm)

Sun 7 May: League One Semi-Finals A & B second legs (6:30pm)



Sat 20 May: League One Play-Off Final (3:00pm)



Sky Bet League Two

Sun 14 May: League Two Semi-Finals A & B first legs (6:30pm)

Thurs 18 May: League Two Semi-Finals A & B second legs (7:45pm)



Sun 28 May: League Two Play-Off Final (3:00pm)