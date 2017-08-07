Injury blow tarnishes Bradford City victory

Adam Chicksen is out of hospital and on the road to recovery after his sickening injury overshadowed Bradford City’s opening day win over promoted Blackpool.

The left-back, signed from Charlton, received treatment on the field for nine minutes after a clash of heads with Blackpool defender Oliver Turton before being stretchered off to hospital.

Reports from Bradford Royal Infirmary, from where he was discharged, said he had suffered some cheekbone damage, but tests for concussion were clear.

Manager Stuart McCall said he might look to cover the position as well as continue the club’s search for a central defender.

Debutant Omari Patrick scored the 59th-minute winner with a super right-foot shot after a pass from another new signing, Jake Reeves.

The 21-year-old striker, released by Barnsley, has impressed in pre-season and McCall said: “He is learning the game, but his attitude, ability, strength and power and his threat are great.

“I thought we were a bit flat after Adam’s injury, but we got better after half-time and just about deserved to win.”

Defender Nat Knight-Percival put City in front in the 41st minute with his first goal for the club, stabbing the ball into the net at the far post after substitute Tim Dieng headed Nicky Law’s free-kick into his path.

Enterprising Blackpool were level within two minutes when Mark Cullen’s through pass found Colin Daniel unmarked.

Bradford City: Doyle, McMahon, Kilgallon, Knight-Percival, Chicksen (Dieng 23), Reeves, Vincelot, Law, McCarten (Devine 79), Jones (Poleon 79), Patrick. Unused substitutes: Sattelmaier, Gillead, Pybus, Hudson.

Blackpool: Allsop, Robertson, Aimson, Vassell (Solomon-Otabor 69), Cullen (Osayi-Samuel 69), Ryan, Tilt, Turton, Daniel, Cooke (Gnanduillet 83), Delfouneso. Unused substitutes: Williams, Taylor, Clayton, Longstaff.

Referee: R East (Essex).