‘Inspired’ goalkeeper thwarts Guiseley after Shaw Lane bow out

GUISELEY manager Paul Cox has professed to a sense of excitement at his side being involved in this evening’s second-round FA Cup draw following a 0-0 Roses draw with League Two high-fliers Accrington Stanley at Nethermoor.

National League outfit Guiseley, ranked 42 places lower than their opponents and seeking to reach the second round for the first time in the club’s history, were only denied victory by an outstanding performance from visiting goalkeeper Aaron Chapman.

Cox – who managed Mansfield Town during their memorable run to round three in 2013 – said: “We have got to be excited. Go back to when we (Mansfield) drew at Lincoln and pulled out Liverpool in the hat.”

On his side’s efforts yesterday, he added: “On another day, against not such an inspired goalkeeper, we could have won it. There is no pressure on us now.”

Yorkshire’s other non-league representatives, Evo-Stik Premier outfit Shaw Lane AFC, bowed out in a 3-1 loss to Mansfield in front of over 1,700 fans at Sheerien Park.

Manager Craig Elliott is hoping that his side’s memorable cup adventure can entice a few more regular supporters to the club, as they seek their sixth promotion in eight years.

Elliott said: “Even if we get generate just 30 or 40 more fans, that would be incredible for us.”

The draw for the second round of the FA Cup will be screened on BBC2 and BT Sport at 7pm.