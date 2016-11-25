Kenny Jackett is looking on and off field for Millers solutions

MANAGER Kenny Jackett has revealed that he is seeking answers both on and off the pitch in an attempt to affect drastic improvement in Rotherham United’s fortunes.

Eleven points adrift of Championship safety and with just one league win in 17 matches this season, the Millers are in desperate need of on-pitch salvation, heading into tomorrow’s televised home derby with Leeds United.

Jackett is the first to acknowledge there are no simple solutions, but has vowed to work overtime in his quest to halt the Millers’ slide.

This includes instigating significant improvements in the club’s infrastructure and way of working behind the scenes.

The former Wolves boss said: “We have fallen behind slightly. We have not got the best of training grounds and I think a lot needs to improve at the club behind the scenes.

“The first thing that needs to improve is team performances, but it is funny how in any job or industry if you get the basics right behind the scenes, it does follow through and get results. That is what we need to do.

“Sometimes you go to a club and it is all there. The bottom line is to be successful on the pitch and you do whatever is required.”

High on Jackett’s list of priorities is bringing in a new head of recruitment, with the Millers’ chief revealing that he is confident of securing the services of an individual to fill that role.

Jackett added: “Work is in hand to make sure we make that key appointment soon. It is taking longer than I hoped, but the relevant candidate is needed at his club.

“Recruitment has to improve. It has to be better, more detailed. From every angle, it has to improve. We are confident of having him in before January.”

On the pitch, Jackett admits that his side’s predicament is a grave one, with the Millers without a win in 13 league matches ahead of tomorrow’s encounter.

But he has pledged that all his players will continue to scrap for everything in their quest for something to turn.

Jackett, who has confirmed the trialist Jordan Spence is now training with another club, said: “Eleven points (adrift) is a big gap and the table is not good reading at the moment. The first thing we have to do is battle, scrap and fight.”