Kiwomya’s injury giving Doncaster Rovers cause for concern

DONCASTER Rovers’ manager Darren Ferguson is concerned that Alex Kiwomya could be out for a significant spell if the prognosis regarding his back injury is a serious one.

Rovers’ marquee close-season recruit was already expected to miss the first month of the season with a nerve problem affecting his calves.

Ferguson has now confirmed the striker is also suffering from a back issue and will undergo further tests and scans to determine the full extent of the injury. He is hoping for clarity next week.

“It is a case of finding out how bad it is and how long it is going to be,” said Ferguson. “So it could be a bad one and a while or it could be something we can look at in a different way and cope with it.”

Rovers, who are aiming to complete the signing of trialist midfielder Isaam Ben Khemis, 21, by the end of the week, also hope to sign a Premier League loan midfielder before the start of the season.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne says that Darnell Fisher’s move to Preston has boosted veteran Frazer Richardson’s hopes of securing a deal.

Free agent Richardson, 34, is training with his hometown club and while the Millers have other alternatives at right-back, he remains a back-up option.

Warne said: “Darnell leaving obviously gives Frazer a better opportunity of a deal.

“But I am not going to rush into anything. If Frazer is the best one out there for me, then there is the potential for a deal.

“But, no disrespect to Frazer, I want my full-backs to get up and down for fun. Ideally, I want someone young and athletic.”

The Millers’ Checkatrade Trophy home game with Manchester City Under-23s will take place on August 15 (7pm).