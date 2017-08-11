League Cup draw: Leeds host away tie | Yorkshire derbies in store | Owls travel

LEEDS United’s ‘away’ tie in the second round of the League Cup will be played at Elland Road.

That is because Newport, who were drawn at home in the newly-named Carabao Cup, are having their pitch relaid and it is not yet ready for football.

There are two tasty Yorkshire derbies with Premier League Huddersfield Town hosting relegated Rotherham and Doncaster Rovers at home to Hull City.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Barnsley are at home to Leicester City, Scunthorpe and either Derby or Grimsby, respectively, while Sheffield Wednesday travel to Bolton in the Northern Section.

Drawn in the Sky Sports studios by Alex McLeish and John Salako, alongside host Julian Warren, things went awry early on as the Southern Section took shape.

The draw was conducted with seeded teams being picked out, followed by whether they would be at home or away and then finally, their opposition.

But as Salako said Norwich would be away to Charlton, he appeared to realise that match and the previous three ties had been drawn the wrong way around.

A number of affected clubs in the Southern Section, including Norwich, Charlton, Brentford and Watford, all tweeted about their confusion.

The seven Premier League clubs involved in European competition this season will enter the tournament in the third round, but all the other top-flight clubs were in the hat.

Southern Section: QPR v Brentford, Crystal Palace v Ipswich, Watford v Bristol City, Norwich v Charlton, Cheltenham v West Ham, Brighton v Barnet, Cardiff v Burton, Southampton v Wolves, Fulham v Bristol Rovers, MK Dons v Swansea, Birmingham v Bournemouth, Reading v Millwall

Northern Section: Carlisle v Sunderland, Bolton v Sheffield Wednesday, Accrington v West Brom, Newcastle v Nottingham Forest, Leeds v Newport, Stoke v Rochdale, Huddersfield v Rotherham, Middlesbrough v Scunthorpe, Doncaster v Hull, Blackburn v Burnley, Sheffield Utd v Leicester, Aston Villa vs Wigan, Barnsley v Derby/Grimsby.

Ties to be played week commencing Sunday, August 20.