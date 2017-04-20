Leeds, Town, Blades, Bradford and Rovers players get the vote in teams of the season

YORKSHIRE clubs are well represented in the Professional Footballers Association’s teams of the year.

Leeds United striker Chris Wood and Huddersfield Town play-maker Aaron Mooy are in the Championship team.

Billy Sharp’s 27 goals for promoted Sheffield United see him named in the League One team, while John Marquis is in the League Two XI, with team-mate James Coppinger, after his 26 strikes helped Doncaster Rovers to promotion.

Sharp is joined by team-mates goalkeeper Simon Moore, defender Kieron Freeman and midfield duo Mark Duffy and John Fleck along with Bradford City defender James Meredith.

Bolton’s central defenders, ex-Owl Mark Beevers and former Boro man David Wheater, join them along with former Huddersfield striker James Vaughan (Bury).

PFA TEAMS OF THE YEAR 2017

PREMIER LEAGUE

Goalkeeper: David de Gea (Manchester United)

Defence: Kyle Walker (Tottenham); David Luiz (Chelsea); Gary Cahill (Chelsea); Danny Rose (Tottenham).

Midfield: Dele Alli (Tottenham); Eden Hazard (Chelsea); N’Golo Kante (Chelsea); Sadio Mane (Liverpool).

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham); Romelu Lukaku (Everton)

CHAMPIONSHIP

Goalkeeper: David Stockdale (Brighton)

Defence: Bruno Saltor (Brighton); Lewis Dunk (Brighton); Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle); Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)

Midfield: Tom Cairney (Fulham); Anthony Knockaert (Brighton); Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield); Jonjo Shelvey (Newcastle)

Forwards: Dwight Gayle (Newcastle); Chris Wood (Leeds)

LEAGUE ONE

Goalkeeper: Simon Moore (Sheffield United)

Defence: Kieron Freeman (Sheff Utd); Mark Beevers (Bolton); David Wheater (Bolton); James Meredith (Bradford)

Midfield: Mark Duffy (Sheff Utd); John Fleck (Sheff Utd); Josh Morris (Scunthorpe); Erhun Oztumer (Walsall)

Forwards: Billy Sharp (Sheff Utd); James Vaughan (Bury)

LEAGUE TWO

Goalkeeper: Luke McCormick (Plymouth)

Defence: Kelvin Mellor (Blackpool); Sonny Bradley (Plymouth); Christian Burgess (Portsmouth); Enda Stevens (Portsmouth)

Midfield: Nicky Adams (Carlisle); Luke Berry (Cambridge); James Coppinger (Doncaster); Graham Carey (Plymouth)

Forwards: Danny Hylton (Luton); John Marquis (Doncaster)

WOMEN’S SL

Goalkeeper: Mary Earps (Reading FC)

Defence: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City); Jennifer Beattie (Manc City); Steph Houghton (Man City); Jess Carter (Birmingham City)

Midfield: Karen Carney (Chelsea); Jill Scott (Man City); Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal); Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards: Jane Ross (Man City); Eniola Aluko (Chelsea).