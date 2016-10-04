Leeds United: FA ban looming for Garry Monk

LEEDS United head coach Garry Monk could be facing a touchline ban after being sent to the stands during last week’s defeat at Bristol City.

The 37-year-old is expected to plead guilty to a misconduct charge from the Football Association. It is understood this early plea will result in a one-game ban from the Leeds dugout, meaning Monk will have to watch the October 15 trip to Derby County from the stand.

At the weekend, Monk hinted at a possible problem over his dismissal late in the 1-0 defeat at Ashton Gate when he said: “There is a letter (from the FA) that has come through. I will read it and see what the situation is.”

Neither United nor the FA would comment last night, but it is believed the governing body wrote to the former defender last week to outline the case against him.

Monk was ordered by referee Keith Stroud to watch the closing stages of Leeds’s loss to the Robins from a seat behind the away dugout following a touchline outburst. He played down the incident afterwards, as did counterpart Lee Johnson who said: “I am sure whatever he said was valid.”

An impending ban is the one cloud on United’s horizon after the manner in which the club turned around their season between the September and October international breaks.

Five wins in seven games have seen Leeds soar from fourth-bottom into the top half of the table and to within three points of the play-off places.

“It has been a good period but we have to keep improving,” said the Elland Road chief. “There is a lot to improve on, which is why the international break (coming along) is a bit of a shame.

“The last one, where we went in on the back of a loss (at Nottingham Forest), came at the right time. With this one, though, we just wanted to keep the games coming. I am a bit disappointed but, like the last one, we will use the time to do some really good work, correct what we need to correct and come out the other side like we did in this period.”

Asked about United’s much-improved prospects over the past month, Monk added: “It is still early days, I am a new manager and we have different methods to what was here before. But the players are buying into it.

“This league is very difficult, there are so many games in short periods, but we’ve done everything right in this period of seven games. We are doing well, but there’s always that want for more – and the players should want more, which they do.”