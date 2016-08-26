Leeds United need to impose themselves on Nottingham Forest – Garry Monk

LEEDS United head coach Garry Monk has full confidence in his side’s attacking prowess ahead of a potential Championship goal-fest at Nottingham Forest tomorrow.

Both league games played at the City Ground so far this season have resulted in 4-3 victories for the hosts, who have scored eight goals, but conceded 10 in just four league games.

Leeds, meanwhile, will arrive in Nottingham on the back of consecutive clean sheets, with last Saturday’s 2-0 derby triumph at Sheffield Wednesday followed by Tuesday night’s 1-0 victory at Luton Town in the EFL Cup.

All eyes will be on Forest at both ends of the pitch, but Monk is keeping his focus on his own men and has confidence that United’s attacking threat can prove just as potent as Forest’s.

“We have to respect the fact that Forest are a good side with a very good manager (Philippe Montanier),” said Monk.

“They’ve got good attacking options and they’re very dangerous.

“At home they’ll be expected to take the game to us and attack us. We have to be ready defensively.

“But we have to put our own game on the pitch. You’ve seen offensively what we can do.

“My job right now, and what I’ve been doing, is respecting the opponent but doing what we need to do first – impose ourselves on the opposition.

“We’re very much focused on that, but we have to be very aware of the threat that Forest will pose.”

Tomorrow’s game presents a clash of two of the Championship’s biggest clubs – both of whom will feel they belong in the Premier League – but Monk knows the division is now packed with big-name outfits, making promotion an extremely challenging task.

“It makes it an intriguing league, especially this year,” said Monk.

“There’s good managers in the league, big teams and it’ll be incredibly difficult whatever your fight is – promotion or staying in the league.

“Forest are a very dangerous team and it’s always a difficult match against Nottingham Forest, especially away from home. It’s a difficult place to go.

“But we need to continue on our way. We need to continue our improvement and we’ll be ready.

“We want to try and end this run of games that we have had with another positive and build on what we have been doing and the momentum that we have got.”

Right-back Gaetano Berardi (hamstring) is United’s only injury casualty.