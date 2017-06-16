Leeds United place faith in Thomas Christiansen

LEEDS UNITED have stressed that new head coach Thomas Christiansen was quickly identified as the “outstanding candidate” to take over at Elland Road following the departure of Garry Monk.

Former APOEL Nicosia boss Christiansen, 44, has become Leeds’s eighth boss in just over three years – the surprise name chosen from a wide list of men who were viewed as possible replacements for Monk after his resignation just over three weeks ago.

Christiansen, who has a Danish-born mother and Spanish father and was capped twice by Spain during his playing career, will be officially unveiled at a press conference on Monday.

Details of his contract have not been revealed, but it is understood to exceed the 12-month rolling deal of Christiansen’s predecessor Monk, who was appointed as Middlesbrough manager seven days ago after electing to leave Leeds on May 25.

The appointment of Christiansen, a relatively unknown managerial name, represents a left-field selection by Leeds, with the former Barcelona, Villarreal, Bochum and Hannover player having no experience of management in a major European league.

But club officials are hopeful that the move will prove an inspired one, mindful of the local impact made by other previously unheralded managerial names in recent seasons in Yorkshire, including the likes of David Wagner, Marco Silva and Carlos Carvalhal.

Christiansen was approached for talks by new United owner Andrea Radrizzani following a 2016-17 season that saw him take Cypriot club APOEL to the last 16 of the Europa League for the first time.

His accomplishments saw his side win their qualifying group ahead of Olympiacos – a job for which he was reportedly recently considered – and record an impressive two-legged knock-out victory over Athletic Bilbao before being eliminated by Anderlecht.

But Christiansen, who also won the first division title with APOEL last term, parted company with the club following their recent national cup final loss to Apollon Limassol with his employers electing not to renew his deal.

Now Christiansen, who left his position in Cyprus on the same day as Monk resigned from his head coaching role at Elland Road, finds himself at Leeds.

A number of other names were linked with the post and touted as contenders during the club’s three-week search for a new boss, including Reading manager Jaap Stam, former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka and ex-Real Betis chief Victor Sanchez.

But Leeds insist that Christiansen – who managed AEK Larnaca prior to joining APOEL – always figured at the top of their list of candidates, with an impressive recent interview with Radrizzini in Madrid confirming that feeling.

Christiansen will work alongside director of football Victor Orta – former head of recruitment at Middlesbrough - and board member and adviser Ivan Bravo in a new-look managerial structure at Leeds.

Managing director Angus Kinnear said: “We are delighted to make this announcement as it successfully concludes what has been a thorough and extensive search, following a huge level of interest from all over the football world.

“Thomas was someone who had been on our radar from the very early stages of the process and quickly established himself as the outstanding candidate.”

Christiansen takes over a Leeds side who narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season following a costly winless run in April, with the club having set their sights on going one better and breaking into the top six in 2017-18.

The Dane heads to Leeds on the back of a strong season at APOEL, who won 24 of their 36 league matches last season en route to winning the title by four points ahead of AEK Larnaca.

During his two seasons at Larnaca, Christiansen took the club to two second-place finishes – the highest positions in the club’s history.

Leeds believe that he has merited his chance at Elland Road, despite it presenting a significant step up in terms of profile and stature.

Kinnear added: “We wanted to appoint someone who can help us create a winning culture at the club and unite everyone connected with Leeds United, from the players to the supporters, ultimately taking the club back to where we all feel we belong.

“We are confident we have found a man who can work with us to take the club to the next level.”

Christiansen has yet to finalise his backroom team, with Monk’s assistant at Elland Road, Pep Clolet and goalkeeping coach Darryl Flahavan under contract at the club until the end of June, along with first-team coach James Beattie, who has been tipped to join up with Monk at Boro.