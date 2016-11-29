Leeds United takeover latest: Radrizzani could buy out Cellino completely by next May

Andrea Radrizzani, the Italian businessman linked with a takeover of Leeds United, has revealed that his proposed investment would give him the option to buy out Massimo Cellino’s entire shareholding at the end of this season.

Radrizzani clarified months of speculation by telling a newspaper in Singapore that he was negotiating the purchase of a 50 per stake from owner Cellino, a deal which would give the pair joint control of Leeds.

The 42-year-old, who has attended a number of United’s fixtures, including a recent 2-0 defeat to Newcastle United at Elland Road, said negotiations had been ongoing for six months and were at an advanced stage.

“Massimo has 100 per cent now and if I do the deal I will enter the club during this season with 50 per cent and have the option to buy him out completely in June next summer,” said Radrizzani.

“Leeds are exciting. They are a sleeping giant as everyone knows. Probably the only big brand left in English football that could grow in terms of value.”

According to the report, Radrizzani – one of the founders of global media firm MP & Silva – plans to invest in Leeds through Aser, a separate media firm established by him.

Andre Tegner, Aser’s head of investments and strategy, was photographed with Radrizzani at Elland Road during the defeat to Newcastle on November 20.

Despite his links to technology firm Baofeng, Radrizzani revealed that Chinese funding was not behind his proposed purchase of shares in United.

Rumours of a deal involving Radrizzani have been rife since the businessman was pictured with Cellino at a pre-season clash with Atalanta and United’s first game of the season, away at Queens Park Rangers.