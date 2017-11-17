Leeds United v Middlesbrough: Former captain Howson backs Whites to be ‘in the mix’

LISTEN to most of the pre-match conjecture and you would be forgiven for thinking that it is just Middlesbrough Garry Monk who is returning to Elland Road tomorrow.

The game also sees Boro coaching and backroom members James Beattie, Darryl Flahavan, Sean Rush and Ryan Needs return to their former club Leeds United, while ex-Whites midfielders Jonny Howson and Adam Clayton will also be back on their old stomping ground too.

That said, Clayton has struggled for game time in the past month, partly due to the improved form of Howson, who is forming a strong central midfield partnership with Grant Leadbitter.

Morley-born Howson, a former Leeds captain, has previous experience of scoring against his boyhood side while in the colours of Norwich City and while he admits to still looking out for United’s results, tomorrow is firmly about business as Boro seek to extend their mini-renaissance.

Howson, who scored against Leeds in a 2-0 win for the Canaries in April 2015, said: “I grew up supporting the team and have still looked for the results when I moved on.

“But when it comes to game day, it is about putting a professional head on.

Leeds' Jonathan Howson (right) celebrates with team-mate Max Gradel after scoring a goal at Elland Road back in 2010 . Picture: PA

“I have got a job to do for Middlesbrough Football Club and I will be giving it my all to try and get three points for the team.

“When it comes to Sunday and that whistle goes I treat it like any other game. I went back there with Norwich and we were going for promotion at the time, it was the same thing then.

“I had a job to do and if there’s an opportunity to score, then that is the aim of the game and, luckily enough, I did that day.”

Meanwhile, Howson is reading little into Leeds’s recent form and believes that they have every chance of being firmly in the shake-up come the business end of the season, along with Boro.

Howson, yet to find the net since his summer move to Teesside, added: “You have two teams that potentially are going to be up there at the end of the season.

“We have had different starts but they are still in and around it, so it is obviously a big game.”