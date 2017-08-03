2017-18 Preview: Leeds United boss Christiansen prepared for long campaign

WITH 46 games and no winter break, the Championship is a league like few others in Europe.

It is why, when club owners are casting around for the right man to take charge, home-grown managers still have an attraction that simply does not exist in the Premier League.

Thomas Christiansen’s appointment, therefore, raised eyebrows due to his only coaching experience having come in the relative backwater of Cyprus. The 44-year-old, however, believes he is ready for the rigours of arguably the most demanding league in European football.

“This is a long competition,” he said. “I have not been in a league with as many games as the 46 played in the Championship. Twenty-four teams is a big number.

“But it will not be totally different to me. Last season at APOEL, we had 26 league games and then 10 in the play-offs. Then, in Europe we had 15 or 16 more games (as APOEL reached the last 16 of the Europa League). With friendlies and the Cup, we played around 60 games.

“That is a big number and I learned a lot that I can use at Leeds. Game recovery is important.”

As for improving on United’s seventh-place finish last season, Christiansen said: “I am expecting the Championship to be very competitive and we will have to give everything.

“But I have felt the positivity around the club. There is a very good feeling among the fans and I like that. Elland Road, when full, is terrific. People have told me how good it is so I am looking forward to that.”