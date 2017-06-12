Agent distances Jaap Stam from Leeds United job

JAAP STAM’S agent has distanced the Dutchman from the Leeds United manager’s job, claiming Stam would only leave Reading for a Premier League club.

Henk Timmer told Dutch media that Stam “wants to finish his job at Reading” after it emerged that the ex-Manchester United defender is on Leeds’ shortlist to replace Garry Monk at Elland Road.

If a big club from the Premier League comes, it might be another story. The club (Reading’s) leadership are realistic but as it stands, Jaap wants to finish his job at Reading. Jaap Stam’s agent, Henk Timmer.

Stam is one of four coaches interesting United owner Andrea Radrizzani, who saw Monk resign as head coach almost three weeks ago, but Stam is under contract at Reading for another 12 months and has opened discussions about an extension to that deal.

Timmer told Voetbal International: “There’s a lot of interest in Jaap from English clubs and elsewhere in Europe but he is loyal to Reading, the club who gave him his chance in English football.

“If a big club from the Premier League comes, it might be another story. The club (Reading’s) leadership are realistic but as it stands, Jaap wants to finish his job at Reading.”

Stam made an immediate mark at Reading by guiding the club to the Championship play-off final during his first season in charge. The club missed out on promotion after losing on penalties to Huddersfield Town at Wembley last month.

He was embroiled in a spat with United’s supporters after Reading were beaten 2-0 at Elland Road in December but Leeds and Radrizzani were impressed by his performance as Reading finished the season in third place.

Radrizzani, however, has alternative candidates in mind having stepped up his hunt for a new manager last week.

The Italian commented on the search six days ago, admitting he “understood frustration” about the delay in finding Monk’s successor but saying: “It is important we take the time to make the best decision for the club.”