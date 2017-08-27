Andy Lonergan rejoins Leeds United as Rob Green heads to Huddersfield Town

LEEDS United have signed former Wolves goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a free transfer to replace Rob Green who has joined Huddersfield Town.

United’s first choice goalkeeper from last season had fallen behind new German recruit Felix Wiedwald who kept his fourth Championship clean sheet in succession in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

Green was a notable absentee at the City Ground with the experienced goalkeeper replaced on the substitutes’ bench by 20-year-old Bailey Peacock-Farrell amid interest from Huddersfield.

United were not prepared to let the veteran shotstopper depart unless they found a suitable replacement but the Whites have now signed 33-year-old Lonergan who returns to Leeds for a second spell at Elland Road.

Green, meanwhile, has joined Huddersfield on a contract until the end of the current season, with Town having the option of a further year’s extension.

Lonergan first joined Leeds on a three-year deal from Preston North End in July 2011 and the ‘keeper made 38 appearances as Leeds finished 14th in the Championship in the season that boss Simon Grayson was replaced by Neil Warnock.

The custodian moved to Bolton Wanderers the following summer and made 62 appearances for the Trotters over the next three campaigns before joining Fulham in June 2015.

He featured 31 times in one season at the Cottagers before joining Wolves last summer with the ‘keeper playing 15 times for the Molineux outfit last term.

Lonergan left Wolves on a free transfer in the summer and arrives at Elland Road to compete for the no 1 jersey with Wiedwald and Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner had admitted the club were interested in signing Green in his post-match press conference after Saturday’s goalless draw at home to Southampton.

Wagner said: “I think it makes total sense to bring Rob Green in because after Jonas Lössl, who has done an excellent job so far, we have very young goalkeepers with Joel Coleman and Ryan Schofield.

“We wanted to add more experience to our goalkeeper group.

“I met Rob and he is a very experienced guy and a good guy.

“He knows the role I expect from him in the next 10 months he’ll be with us. I’m very happy he can join us.”