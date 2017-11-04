Brentford 3 Leeds United 1: Lonergan has nightmare night for Whites

In-form Brentford continued their climb up the Sky Championship with a 3-1 win over Leeds on a night both goalkeepers will want to forget.

The Bees moved to within three points of the play-offs thanks to goals from Neal Maupay, Yoann Barbet and Ryan Woods, with United’s consolation coming from from Ezgjan Alioski.

But it was a series of goalkeeping howlers that were the talking point of a fiercely contested clash, with both Brentford’s Daniel Bentley and Leeds’s Andy Lonergan at fault for three of the goals.

Lonergan gifted the hosts the lead midway through the first half when he dropped Barbet’s cross from the left onto the head of Maupay, who gratefully nodded into the empty goal.

But Bentley let the visitors back into it with an almost carbon copy blunder when he lost a high ball in the air and dropped it into the path of Alioski, who nodded home from almost the same spot.

The Londoners regained the lead with five minutes remaining when Barbet’s low angled free-kick found its way past the hapless Lonergan.

And they gave the scoreline a more realistic feel when Kamohelo Mokotjo fed Woods on the edge of the box for the Bees midfielder to give Lonergan no chance with a sidefooted piledriver.

Brentford could have made life easier for themselves minutes before the break when Pontus Jansson slid in late on Maupay in the box and referee Stuart Attwell pointed to the spot.

But in-form winger Ollie Watkins stepped up to take the spot-kick and blazed over, to the relief of the Leeds fans behind the goal - who threw debris onto the pitch as the kick was taken.

The Londoners dominated possession in an absorbing first half and could have take the lead inside the first 60 seconds, Watkins seeing his goalbound header cleared on the line.

Barbet curled a free-kick inches over before Watkins’ angled drive forced a fingertip save from Lonergan.

Leeds’ only real effort of note came on 38 minutes when Pierre-Michel Lasogga got behind the home defence but his lob over the oncoming Daniel Bentley was way too strong.

Samuel Saiz was a constant threat for the visitors, who always looked a threat on the break and came more into the game as the half progressed.

Brentford twice hit the top of the woodwork, with Watkins and Nico Yennaris seeing long-range efforts flash to safety as the Leeds defence stood off.

After the break United came into it more, dominating possession in midfield for a 20-minute spell. Ronaldo Vieira’s curling drive from range forced a good save from Bentley while substitute Kemar Roofe gave the Bees defence a torrid 25 minutes.

But in the end it was Woods’s late strike that sealed the points and left Leeds still searching for their first win at Griffin Park since 1950.