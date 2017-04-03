Brentford v Leeds United: Garry Monk confident White will react positively to Reading loss

AFTER A few days spent down south to cut down on travelling time, head coach Garry Monk insists Leeds United are ready to bounce back from the disappointment of defeat to a major play-off rival.

Reading got the better of Leeds in Saturday’s tea-time showdown between fourth and fifth in the Championship to leapfrog the Yorkshire club.

With tonight bringing a trip to Brentford as the Royals host Blackburn Rovers, Monk’s men can take advantage of Huddersfield Town not being in action until tomorrow to move back up the table.

“There are seven difficult games left and we will be fighting at our maximum to pick up as many points as we can,” said Monk.

“We are having a fantastic season and the lads are doing exceptionally well. One setback in eight isn’t a bad return and we will continue on the path that we have been on.”

The Madejski defeat handed Jaap Stam’s men a psychological boost ahead of what could be a re-match in the play-offs, but Monk is adamant there will be no hangover for his side following a few days spent in the Reading and London areas in between the two fixtures.

“That was our first loss in eight games, we can’t be too disappointed and there is another game right around the corner,” he added.

“Knowing this group very well, they will be ready to react and give everything they can for the remaining seven games.”

Monk has a few decisions to make following that first defeat since mid-February.

Liam Cooper is available with United still waiting to hear if the Football Association are to take disciplinary action against the defender following what replays suggested was a stamp on Reece Oxford’s head during the weekend loss at Reading.

Monk is monitoring Pontus Jansson, who pulled out of the Royals game complaining of a sore hamstring.

The Swede would not have started in front of the live cameras with Cooper having impressed in the 2-0 win over Brighton before the international break, but a change could come tonight.

Pablo Hernandez is hoping to start despite being below par and he is adamant that Leeds are taking nothing for granted in their quest to qualify for the play-offs despite being six points clear of the chasing pack.

“It is a mistake when some teams don’t play because they are safe or they have their place in the play-offs,” commented the club’s playmaker.

“When you relax and you play one, two or three games not at 100 per cent, after this it is difficult to change your mentality. In all of the games, you need to keep the strong mentality and always give 100 per cent on the pitch.”

Leeds beat Brentford at Elland Road thanks to a last-gasp goal from Kyle Bartley.

Monk’s side were far from at their best in that pre-Christmas game and Hernandez insists the London club, 12th in the table after beating Bristol City on Saturday, will again be tough opposition tonight at Griffin Park.

“I have seen some of their last games and they are a team that play some good football,” he added. “I know some of their players, two or three Spanish players in Sergi Canos and Jota, and they are quality players.

“But we know it is not only the next game that will be difficult. All of the games are difficult now because Leeds United are one of the top teams in the table. For the other teams, that is a motivation.

“What is important is that the team focus on the next game and not think about the next seven games. To take it game by game is more important.”

Last six games: Brentford DWLLWW Leeds United WWDDWL.

Referee: D Coote (West Yorkshire).

Last time: Brentford 1 Leeds United 1; January 26, 2016; Championship.