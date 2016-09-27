Bristol City 1-0 Leeds United: Monk sent to stands as Whites run ends

LEEDS United’s run of four-straight victories was brought to an abrupt end as the Whites squandered a host of chances in a 1-0 loss at Championship hosts Bristol City.

After Pablo Hernandez was stripped of possession in his own half, City bagged the only goal of the game after 59 minutes through a clinical finish from their captain Marlon Pack.

Hadi Sacko and Bobby Reid chase the ball. Bristol City v Leeds United. SkyBet Championship. Ashton Gate Stadium. 27 September 2016. Picture Bruce Rollinson

The goal came after United had lost outstanding centre-back Pontus Jansson to what looked like a hamstring injury during the half-time break.

Bristol City were on top in the opening exchanges and an error by Eunan O’Kane allowed Mark Little to burst towards the edge of United’s box but his low cross was smothered by Rob Green to deny striker Tammy Abraham a chance of his 11th goal of the campaign.

Luke Freeman was then denied the opportunity to race on to a fine through ball when Green came hurtling of his line to gather the ball at his feet.

United’s first effort arrived after 12 minutes when Stuart Dallas fired wide from the edge of the box, moments before Pablo Hernandez had a crack from range which was blocked.

Garry Monk. Bristol City v Leeds United. SkyBet Championship. Ashton Gate Stadium. 27 September 2016. Picture Bruce Rollinson

But it was City who went extremely close to opening the scoring after 16 minutes when Lee Tomlin produced a fine turn in the Whites area before smashing an effort into the side netting.

Leeds then went pretty close themselves three minutes later when Hadi Sacko raced away down the right wing and pulled the ball back for Hernandez who fired wide.

Then, on 27 minutes, United countered through Dallas who fed Sacko who saw two efforts from close range kept out by ‘keeper Frank Fielding.

A lovely one-two between Hernandez and Dallas then opened avenues for Dallas in the Robins box but his heavy touch ended a threatening move.

For Bristol, Joe Bryan then showed a fine turn of pace before playing in Abraham who was offside and Abraham then missed arguably City’s best chance of the half four minutes before the break when slicing wide from the inside the box.

Abraham then fired another effort wide from just eight yards out after being played in by Bobby Reid, after which Pontus Jansson was booked for kicking the ball away. City were ending the half strongly and Green was then required to produce a decent save to keep out Jamie Paterson from close range.

But after bookings for Dallas and Tomlin following a small melee during six minutes of first-half injury time, Whites fans were left with huge cause for concern when Jansson appeared to be hobbling off and holding his hamstring as he disappeared down the tunnel for the half-time break.

Sure enough, Jansson was withdrawn during the interval for Liam Cooper and it was his defensive partner Kyle Bartley who made two important tackles as City poured forward.

But Leeds then squandered a big opening six minutes after the break when Hernandez fed Wood on the edge of the area but the ball caught his heel and the opportunity was gone.

And United paid the price for wasting their chances when City took a 59th-minute lead after Hernandez was robbed of possession inside his own half.

The Spaniard went to ground and wanted a foul but nothing was given and Tomlin raced away before playing in Marlon Pack who fired home past Green.

Leeds had a mountain to climb but worked a fine opportunity for Sacko whose shot from the edge of the area was deflected just wide after 63 minutes.

Sacko then wasted an even better chance moments later when bursting clear down the right again but this time shooting wide.

And with 15 minutes remaining, Wood missed a golden opportunity when winning the ball in the Robins penalty area but seeing his low shot saved by Fielding.

At the other end, Bobby Reid fired wide as City looked to make absolutely sure of victory but another decent Leeds attack was ended when Charlie Taylor was penalised and booked for what looked like a fair tackle.

A furious Whites head coach Garry Monk was then sent to the stands by referee Keith Stroud, left to watch five minutes of injury time as United’s good recent run came to an end.

Leeds United: Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson (Cooper 45), Taylor, Phillips, O’Kane, Hernandez, Dallas (Roofe 64), Sacko, Wood. Subs not used: Silvestri, Coyle, Grimes, Mowatt, Antonsson.

Bristol City: Fielding, Little (Moore 73), Flint, Magnusson, Bryan, Freeman, Reid, Pack, Paterson, Tomlin (O’Neil 70), Abraham (Wilbraham 78). Subs not used: O’Donnell, Golbourne, Moore, Brownhill, O’Dowda.

Referee: Keith Stroud.

Attendance: 19,699 (2,065 away).

* Peruse the Yorkshire Post’s football stats centre to keep you occupied throughout the game.