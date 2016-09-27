Search

Bristol City v Leeds United: Latest updates from Ashton Gate

Pablo Hernandez. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Pablo Hernandez. Picture Bruce Rollinson

0
Have your say

Leeds United bid for a fifth successive win on their travels to in-form Bristol City tonight.

You can follow all the action from Ashton Gate and around the grounds with The Yorkshire Post’s comprehensive match-day service.

* Get the goals as they go in around the Football League with Ed White’s running updates.

* Peruse the Yorkshire Post’s football stats centre to keep you occupied throughout the game.

Match Info

Last six games: Bristol City WDLDWW, Leeds United LLWWWW.

Referee: K Stroud (Hampshire).

Last time: Bristol City 2 Leeds United 2; August 19, 2015; Championship.

Back to the top of the page