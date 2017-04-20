Burton Albion v Leeds United: Vieira back training after recovering from tonsillitis

TEENAGE midfielder Ronaldo Vieira is back in training for Leeds United having missed the club’s last two games with tonsillitis.

Vieira was due to start Good Friday’s Championship clash at Newcastle United alongside Kalvin Phillips in midfield but dropped to the bench after Monk revealed the 18-year-old had been ill.

Leeds United's Tyler Denton is back in training after a knee injury. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

The teenager was then missing altogether for Easter Monday’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves but the midfielder has returned to training at Thorp Arch this week ahead of Saturday’s crucial trip to Burton Albion.

Young left back Tyler Denton has also returned to training after his knee injury, leaving no2 goalkeeper Marco Silvestri (knee injury) and centre-back Liam Cooper (suspended) as United’s only absentees for the trip to Staffordshire.

Monk said of Vieira: “He had tonsillitis over the two games so obviously it’s very contagious as well and he was from ill it.

“You obviously can’t have him around the other players because it’s very contagious.

Leeds United head coach Garry Monk. PIC: Tony Johnson.

“It was unfortunate for Ronny, he was due to be involved in those two games and he wasn’t but that’s part of football and that’s what you have to deal with.

“He’s back in now, he’s been training well week like the others and Tyler is back out so the squad, all of them they are raring to go and they have all been such a big part of it on a daily basis and in the games.

“They are very much together and determined to go into these three games and do their best.”