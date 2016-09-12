Cellino fully behind me at Leeds United, Monk insists

HEAD COACH Garry Monk insists Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino has been “very supportive” despite the club’s disappointing start to the season.

The Elland Road club host Blackburn Rovers tonight sitting in the Championship relegation zone.

Such a lowly standing is not what was expected following Monk’s arrival during the summer and the 37-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation.

This is perhaps inevitable considering Cellino’s record of hiring and firing managers, but Monk is adamant that the Italian is fully behind him.

“I speak to the owner near enough every day,” said the United head coach ahead of tonight’s visit from the second tier’s bottom club.

“He has been great, very supportive of what we are doing here and of myself, the staff and the players. We work closely.

“This is not the start to the season we wanted, that is obvious. But I have proved in the past I can be successful and at a higher level than this. You have to believe in what you are doing.

”I can promise that there is not a group working harder than us, but we have to transfer that to the pitch.

“I have been in football over 20 years professionally and I have seen what works and what doesn’t. We will come through this little period and we will come out strong.

“I understand the results side of it. I am mindful of that and it is not the start in terms of results that we wanted. But the way the players have worked, I can only see good things for them. We are just in a difficult moment.”

Blackburn are due at Elland Road on consecutive Tuesdays after the two clubs were paired together in the EFL Cup third round. It is tonight’s league encounter, however, that has taken on greater importance due to Leeds needing to kick-start their league campaign.

“If we get three points (against Blackburn), the place feels a little bit better again and confidence grows again,” added Monk.

Last six games: Leeds United LDWWLL, Blackburn Rovers LLDWLD.

Referee: J Adcock (Nottinghamshire).

Last time: Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 2; October 29, 2015; Championship.